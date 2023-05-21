Carolyn Steinmann

She was born November 12, 1930 in DeWitt County to Ruy and Aletha Brown Grandberry.
Survivors: sons, Dwight Steinmann (Sherri Rene) and Shelby Steinmann; daughters, Ann Clark (Richard), Sherry Hutchinson (John), Shelia Seaburn and adopted daughter, Lorraine Steinmann; four grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson; sister, Linda Cooper.
Preceded in death by: parents; husband, Tilford Steinmann; daughter, Gayle Mueller.
Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023 at Austin Street Baptist Church with Rev. Dale Turner and Rev. Elvis Whaley officiating. Burial County Line Cemetery.
Pallbearers great-great grandchildren.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
