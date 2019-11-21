CAROLYN SUE HALE BAY CITY - Carolyn Sue Hale, 79, of Bay City passed away November 14, 2019. She was born August 1, 1940 in Houston, TX to the late Lee Conner and Jimmie Peters Conner. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter "Hoss" Hale and her son Daryle Hale. Survivors include her son Lance Hale & wife Kristie; daughter-in-law Sue Hale; brother James "Buddy" Conner & wife Cathy; grandchildren Walker Hale, Zara Hale, Chelsea Davis, Chad Hale and Chase Hale and nephew Lee Conner. The family will receive friends and relatives from 6PM until 8PM Friday, November 22, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the First Baptist Church with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating. Interment will follow at the Midfield Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matt Sloan, Richie Kerzee, Jon Marc McDonald, Jason Sanders, Chris Taylor, Vincent Gomez and Emmanuel Gomez. Lee Conner, James Conner, Mike Oates, Jack Matthews and Jim Smith will serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Jet-Set c/o First Baptist Church of Bay City. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City. 979-245-4613
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: You won't miss freedom until you lose it (9)
- Guest column: Government at all levels (4)
- Victoria sheriff wants answers about how Harvey recovery money spent (3)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Let's keep weapons out of classrooms (3)
- Letter: Taxpayers should know where, how insurance money is spent (2)
- Editorial from The Wall Street Journal: Wealth tax did not work well in Europe (2)
- County officials plan ‘stringent’ game room ordinance (1)
- Texas A&M researchers to study opioid use in the Crossroads (1)
- Letter: Refugio High School fight song needs to be changed (1)
- Document: Victoria police initially thought deadly self-defense shooting was murder (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.