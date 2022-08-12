Carolyn Sue Nunley
PORT LAVACA — Carolyn Sue Nunley, 75 of Port Lavaca, Texas passed away on the morning of August 10,2022. She was born on October 28, 1946, to John B. and Iva Neil Strown.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 58 years, John E. Nunley, her three daughters Gayln Franke (Kevin), Lacey Kirchner (Gary), and Ashley Nunley (Cassy). She is also survived by five grandchildren Justin, Kyle, Ryan, Camie, and Brooke and lots of fur babies, many beloved nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews.
Carolyn grew up in Seadrift, Texas and was a proud member of the Calhoun High School Marching Band. After graduation, she married the love of her life, John E. Nunley and moved to Port Lavaca where she and John spent all of their married life together.
After a brief stint where she worked for Peerson Florist, Carolyn then spent the next 40 years working for First National Bank in Port Lavaca. She started her career at the bank as a bookkeeper and at the time of her retirement she had been a Vice-President of the bank for 15 years.
Carolyn was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Port Lavaca where she spent many years volunteering and serving her community. She was also a Director of the Pioneer Club at the church and enjoyed her time sharing the love of the Lord with the young children of the Club.
Carolyn was preceded in death by both of her parents, brother Lloyd Strown, and sister Brenda Passmore.
Visitation will begin Friday, August 12, 2022, from 5:00-8:00PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, Texas, 77979. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 1:00PM at First United Methodist Church, 814 N. San Antonio St., Port Lavaca. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Gardens, 1517 Farm to Market Rd 1679, Port Lavaca.
Pallbearers are Kevin Franke, Gary Kirchner, Jason Passmore, John Passmore, Colt Massey, and Corey Massey.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
