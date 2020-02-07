CARRA LEE JACKSON CUERO - Carra Lee Grantham Jackson, 88, of Cuero passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born February 24, 1931 in Rio Hondo to the late Carra Mauney and Presley S. Grantham. She married Paul Jackson Jr. on October 14, 1950 in Corpus Christi and together they were blessed with three children. They moved from Portland to Cuero in 1972. She was an incredible mechanic in her youth, able to diagnose a problem with a vehicle just by listening to the hum of the engine. Carra was a Jill of All Trades and could work many men under the table. Mr. Jackson seldom set foot in the lumber yard, as Carra was known by name and ordered everything he ever needed for each home he built. She was the best 'Project Manager' a husband could ask for. She is survived by daughter, Serena (Stephen) Thamm; son, Mark (Marie) Jackson; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brother, Preston Grantham; and sister, Gloria Grimes. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 65 years; son, Michael E. Jackson; brothers, Alfred L. Grantham, LaVon Grantham, William (Jack) Grantham; and sisters, Lillie Maude Nash and Mattie Bell Johnson. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 12 PM, at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 1 PM with Pastor Paul Muehlbrad officiating. Interment will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Arneckeville. Pallbearers include John Paul Jackson, Stuart Barlow, Jeramy Bailey, Seth Thamm, Phillip Thamm and Charles V. Jackson. Honorary Pallbearers include Stacy Finney, Courtney Meyer and Rachel Shafer. Memorial Contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
