Carrie Lou Cude
BASTROP — Carrie Lou Cude entered eternal life on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the age of 86 years. She was born on February 26, 1936 in the community of Ridge, Texas to her parents, James H. and Emma Perkins Cude.
“Sweet Carrie” was what she was known by all that loved her. She was a loving soul that was loved by all. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Emma Cude; brothers, James H. Cude, Jr. and George Edward Cude; sisters, Jessie Mikulenka and Jean Whitley.
Carrie is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at McCauley Funeral Chapel in Franklin, Texas. Burial will follow in the Holly Cemetery in Ridge, Texas. A visitation is scheduled from 12:30 P.M. until service time at the funeral home.
