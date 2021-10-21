Carrie Suzanne Myers
VICTORIA — Carrie Suzanne (Heldt) Myers, 50, of Victoria went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 17, 2021. She was born July 28, 1971 in Austin, Texas to Ronnie Ed and Sandra Kay (Groth) Heldt.
Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 PM, Thursday, October 21, 2021 at First English EV Lutheran Church. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Friday, October 22, 2021 at First English EV Lutheran Church, 516 N. Main St., Victoria with Pastor Chip Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her fellow teammates of the 1988-1989 Victoria High State Finalist Basketball Team, Melissa Kay Barrera, Patty Norwood, Dr. Amy Arbogast-Cantu, Audra Pawelek, Rhonda Darling and Paula Jasek Webb.
Honorary Pallbearers will be her cousins, Benjamin Cousins, Jonathan Groth, Craig Arnold, Kevin Kolodziejcyk, and Donnie McMahon.
Carrie is survived by her husband, Rocky Myers; two twin daughters, Alexis and Brittany Myers; her parents, Ronnie and Sandra Heldt; brother, Clayton Heldt, and wife Casey; nephew, Carter Heldt and niece, Codi Heldt, all of Victoria; her mother-in-law, Nancy Slayden of Telferner; brother-in-law, Dusty Myers, and wife Diana; nephew, Ryan Myers and niece, Brooke Myers, all of Austin.
Carrie was involved in basketball her whole life, both playing and coaching, and she loved the game. She was a part of the 1988-1989 Victoria High State Finalist Team and that team are as close today as they were back then. She graduated from Texas Lutheran College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1994. She coached at Stroman High School from 1995 to 1997, and then became coach at St. Joseph’s High School until retiring in 2017. She received the Dean Weese Outstanding Coach Award in 2013-2014 from the Texas Basketball Coaches Association and was also awarded for 250 Wins on February 2, 2016 from St. Joseph’s High School.
Carrie married Rocky Myers June 17, 2001 at First English EV Lutheran Church and they were blessed with two beautiful twin daughters that she loved so much. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. She was a proud business owner of Premium Appliance and More, where she worked in Sales from 2006 to the present. One thing that you could always count on from Carrie was a warm welcome and her huge smile, and she will be dearly missed by many of her friends, players that she coached over the years that knew her as Coach Carrie, and of course her family that she loved with all of her heart.
If desired, the family requests that donations be made to The Youth Ministry of First English EV Lutheran Church or for The Link, an annual event she was instrumental in starting for the area youth, 516 N. Main St., Victoria, TX 77901 or the American Heart Association, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 78851, Phoenix, AZ 85062-8851.
Thoughts and fond memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- It's getting too hostile (10)
- Guest Column: Read my lips (just not my words) (8)
- Sen. Kolkhorst speaks on redistricting, vaccine mandates (4)
- Goliad County judge orders JP, constable to vacate offices (2)
- Guest column: To delay rebuilding the Stroman campus will cost the community many extra millions of dollars in the future (2)
- Former Victoria County deputy pleads guilty to invasive recording charge (2)
- Longtime Victoria resident, banker shares infectious enthusiasm for God, family, service (2)
- Misty Lynn Whitney (1)
- Kenneth Ward Cox (1)
- Inocencio "Trey" Robles III (1)
- Martin "Peewee" Robles Jr. (1)
- Hospice of South Texas chaplain provides comfort during end-of-life care (1)
- Father of sex trafficking victim to speak at monthly Victoria GOP meeting (1)
- Billy G. McDade (1)
- It's time to get rid of the debt limit (1)
Online Poll
Do you drink tequila?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.