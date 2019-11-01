DWAYNE MOORE VICTORIA - Cary Dwayne Moore was born on February 22, 1967 in Houston, Texas to Dwayne C. Moore and Carlene (Smith) Weaver. He went to see his Lord and Savior on October 29, 2019. He graduated from Waltrip High School in Houston and became a proud graduate of Texas A&M University in 1990. After moving to Victoria, he became a Farmer's Insurance Agent and served the crossroads area for over 20 years. He married Lisa Harvey-Moore in 1992 and they had one son, Clayton Moore, who is a senior at St. Joseph High School in Victoria, Texas. He is survived by his Wife, Lisa; Son, Clayton; Brother, Shannon T. Moore; Niece, Loren Moore; Mother, Carlene Weaver and Husband, Morris; Father, Dwayne C. Moore, and Wife, Lynn; Sister, Sarah-Beth Lednicky and Husband, Jeff; Niece and Nephew, Savannah and Stephen Lednicky; Mother-in-Law, Joyce Harvey; Nephews, Conor Harvey and Gareth Harvey, and their parents, Alain Harvey and wife, Penny, and Christina Harvey. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Carl "Pa Pa" Smith and Allene Smith, his paternal grandparents and his Father-In-Law, Carroll Harvey. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. and the Funeral will be Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., both at Grace Lutheran Church, 9806 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, Texas. Burial will be on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 8919 US Hwy 87 N, Victoria, Texas. Pallbearers are Clayton Moore, Shannon T. Moore, R. Barton Bradicich, Jr., Adam T. Uszynski, Frank Mann, III, Matthew Peveto, Daniel Peveto, and Barry McHenry. Honorary Pallbearers are Garland Mann, Gary Krenek, Michael Meier, and Judge Jack W. Marr. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or the St. Joseph High School Project Graduation for the graduating Class of 2020. Share condolences at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
