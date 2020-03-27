CARY LAWAYNE GIVENS (V) VICTORIA - Cary Lawayne Givens (V) 31 of Victoria passed away Fri. March 13, 2020. He was born to Cary Lawayne Givens (IV) and Mia Gilbert. He is survived by his wife Clevette Givens; Parents; Grandma Mary A. Givens, Grandpa Cary Givens (III); sisters Kariana Givens, Tangania Berry; brothers Brodrick Johnson, Devonte Barefield, and Corey Barefield. Cary is preceded in death by his aunt (momma) Joyce Durham, brother Quadrick Johnson, great grandmother Bertha Bates, grandmother Mary Alice Bates, aunt Shirley Johnson, and grandfather Charles Bates. Visitation will be held on Friday March 27 from 10am TO 4:30pm at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home. Service will be on March 28 at 1pm at Mt. Olive Cemetery Edna, TX. Under the Direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 412 Main St.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries