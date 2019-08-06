CARY MAY-GARVEL CUERO - Cary May-Garvel, 84, of Cuero passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was born November 21, 1934 in Cuero to the late Virgie May-Ashby. She married Stanley Garvel on June 26, 1965 in Cuero. Cary was a textile worker for Brentex where she retired. She was an avid gardener and a lifelong member of Trinity Church. She is survived by her sisters, Gladys Faye West of Cuero, Joyce (John) Ziese of Kingsland, Louise Treude, Patty Ashby and Mary Ashby all of Cuero. She was preceded in death by her mother and sister, Frankie Preiss. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5 - 7 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Thursday, August 8, 2019, 10 AM at Freund Funeral Home with Rev. Jeanine Coppedge officiating. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Javier Vela, Johnathan Banda, Jason Carter, Hayden Carter, Michael Knox-Buesing and Kenneth West. Honorary Pallbearers include John Ziese, James Lubyinesky, Nieces and Nephews. Memorial Contributions may be made to Trinity Church. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
