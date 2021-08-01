Cary Neil Sarlls

Cary is survived by his girlfriend, Stephanie Roemer; sister, Rebecca Sarlls of Victoria; brothers, Michael R. Sarlls of Cuero, Glenn R. Sarlls of Victoria, and Kevin B. Sarlls of Tom Bean; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
