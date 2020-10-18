Caryl Parr Hine
EDNA — Virginia Caryl Parr Hine
Caryl Parr Hine went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born July 8, 1929, to the late Olivia and Dudley Hawkins in Manatee County, Florida.
Caryl was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and an amazing friend who will be missed dearly. Caryl worked as a nurse aid for Bradenton Manor, parts department manager at a Nissan Dealership, did her newspaper routes for the Victoria Advocate and the Houston Chronical. She not only worked hard but also enjoyed sewing, cooking, and most of all baking the best donuts and apricot sticks. Caryl treasured her friends and her fur babies Baby and Prissy, but most of all her children and grandchildren.
Caryl is survived by her children, Sharon P. Hendrix (Kirk), Oliver James “Jim” Parr (Donna), Steve Ray Parr (Sharon), and Harvey Donovan Parr; stepchildren, Charlie Hine (Janine) and John Hine (Denise); grandchildren, Summer Guthrie, Brook Parr, and Lindsay Parr; step grandchildren, Chaz Hine, Michela Scheele, Jared Hine, and Seth Hine; great grandchildren, Troy Guthrie, Holden Parr, and Kinley Parr; step great grandchildren, Addie Hine and Colt Hine; dear friends, Bonnie Biehle, Alisha Roberts, and Georgia Keith.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Oliver Parr, and Gilbert Hine; siblings, Bea Mathis, Ola Ryder, and Blake Hawkins; grandchildren, Spring Parr, and Michael Parr.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Funeral Service to begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Carl Schnider officiating at Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna.
Pallbearers will be Brook Parr, Larry Dietz, Mike Corona, Chipper Koch, Morris Williams, and Ronnie Berry. Honorary pallbearers are Summer Guthrie and Lindsay Parr.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Crown Hospice of Victoria, 1101 Salem Rd #A, Victoria, TX 77904. Facemasks are optional.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Support God and country (25)
- Letter: Here we go again (18)
- Letter: By-pass the Californian and vote for Michael Cloud (9)
- Letter: In-person voting can be done safely by following recommended safety guide lines (11)
- Letter: Do you want this country to continue the march toward socialism? (5)
- The VP Debate (4)
- Catholic Diocese of Victoria holds rosary procession (3)
- Victoria couple supports community with thousands of masks (3)
- Syndicated column: Attack ads an unfortunate reflection of our discourse (3)
- Victoria police officer fires gun during disturbance investigation (3)
Online Poll
In a given day, how long do you wear a mask?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.