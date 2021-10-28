Casey Harold Casanova
VICTORIA — Casey H. Casanova, age 29, passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 21, 2021.
He was born July 8, 1992 to Clem Casanova and Tammala Lynn Peebles in Galveston, Texas.
Casey was the life of the party, he made friends wherever he went in life, he loved diesel mechanics, riding his bike; and working hard to build a wonderful life. He could make anyone laugh or sit down & listen to your pain. He will be missed by many. To my pumpkin I’ll love you forever & ever. Love, your unicorn.
Casey was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Samuel Casanova
Casey is survived by his fiancé, Natalie Smith; father, Clem Casanova; mother, Tammala Lynn Peebles; sister, Chelse Casanova and Jessica Hartville; brothers, Eric Casanova and Anthony Casanova; paternal grandmother, Emelia Casanova; nephew, Joe Michael; brothers-in-law, Nathan Smith and Garland Smith III and wife Ginny.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 2-5pm at McFaddin Ranch, 1997 Cushman Road in McFaddin. Please bring chairs.
In lieu of donations or flowers we will be collecting donations for Bikers Against Child Abuse or you can go to bacaworld.org and donate.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.

