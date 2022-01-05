Catarino A. Briones
VICTORIA — Catarino A. Briones, 69, went to be with Our Lord and Savior on December 31, 2021. Catarino was the first born to Anita A. Briones and Antonio “Tony” H. Briones on October 6, 1952 in Victoria, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Olivia A. Briones; and brothers, Tony A. Briones and Rudy A. Briones.
Catarino is survived by his wife, Pamela “Pam” of 47 years; daughters, Melissa Huber and husband Jason, Katerina Letisha Briones; son, Israel Briones and wife Heather; 1 granddaughter, Peytan Briones; 3 grandsons, Thorbin Briones, Luke Briones and Brady Briones; brother, Joe A. Briones (Alice); and sister, Martha A Ramos (Ralph).
Catarino was a member of Faith Family Church (virtual congregation) due to medical issues over the past several years. He loved his church family, especially Pastors Jim & Tamara Graff and Ricky & Marilyn Herring (his brother & sister in Christ). When asked how he was, he would always say “I’m at my Best”. Catarino loved & served his Lord daily, starting every morning with Bible reading and prayer. In his younger days, he farmed and ranched in the Wood Hi area and was active in Farm Bureau. He later went to work for Victoria County Road & Bridge, Pct 1. He retired from there due to medical problems. Catarino was on kidney dialysis for the past 17 years, of which 4 of those years he continued to work full time. Catarino adored his 3 children and 4 grandchildren and cherished every minute he had with each one individually and all together. He passed down his love of cattle, horses and the love of the country to his children and grandchildren. He shared much of his knowledge and advice he had learned with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Faith Family Church - House of Psalms (Victoria /India) or donor’s choice.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 6th from 5:00pm - 6:30pm, with the Celebration of Life Service beginning at 6:30pm at Colonial Funeral Home.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
