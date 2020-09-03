Catherin (Katie) Martinez
VICTORIA — Katie Martinez passed on August 23, 2020. She was born January 6, 1934 to Catarina and Jose Angel Guerra. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Francisco Martinez; sisters, Auora Mendieta, Nancy Cantu and Mary Jane Martinez; Brothers, Jose Angel Guerra and Chris Guerra. She is Survived by her daughters, Leticia Martinez(Ismael), Elida Salinas(Tomas), Sylvia Salinas, Rosie Martinez(Paul), Chiquita and Tiny: sons, Rudy Martinez and Alvin Martinez(Debbie); sisters, Vicenta Martinez and Vangie Villereal; brother, Juan Guerra, 18 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3rd at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home from 4pm to 7pm with a prayer service beginning at 7pm. Services will be held on Friday, September 4th at 9am at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home with internment to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Services under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: What I am voting for in November (8)
- A Culture of Deceit (7)
- Inpatient psychiatric unit would fill critical gap in local needs (1)
- Video: Police put hood on Black man killed by asphyxiation (1)
- Letter: Trump administration has nothing to do with the Postal Service issues (1)
- Letter: Will we stand together? (1)
- Letter: This great republic will survive (1)
- Victoria officials urge residents to be prepared as Hurricane Laura strengthens (1)
- Syndicated Column: Long-term economic forecast for Texas metropolitan areas (1)
- In Good Company:: Moten installed as president of VPEN (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.