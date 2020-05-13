CATHERINE BENGTSON SHINER - Catherine Aileen Bengtson, age 58, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born August 8, 1961 in Houston. She was a graduate of St. Paul High School and Southwest Texas State University. She taught school for 24 years at St. Ludmila Catholic School also taught at Howell Middle School in Victoria. She was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Survivors: husband, Dean Bengtson; daughters, Victoria Anthony (Bobby) and Elizabeth Suneja (Nikhil); sons, David Bengtson and Zack Bengtson; grandchildren, Colt Anthony, Bobby Anthony Jr, Liam Suneja and Payton Suneja; sister, Diane Shepherd (Robert). Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum. Private funeral service will be held at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. A public memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to American Cancer Society or Shiner Catholic School. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
