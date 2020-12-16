Catherine Dekowski
VICTORIA — Catherine M. Dekowski of Victoria, Texas passed away December 13, 2020. Catherine was born on December 13, 1926 in Bangor, Maine to Irene and Richard Burgess. She is survived by her daughter Cathy Grahmann (Leroy Grahmann) of Victoria, Texas, eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Dekowski and son Joe Dekowski of Chappel Hill, Texas.
Funeral Services will be held December 19, 2020 at 11:00am at the Brenham Memorial Chapel in Brenham, Tx.
