Catherine Jane
Goodrich
PORT LAVACA — Catherine Jane Smalley Goodrich, 93 of Port Lavaca, passed away April 1st, 2021 at home. She was born January 25th, 1928 in Houston, Texas to the late Freeman Ray Smalley and Mamie Stella Levingston Smalley. They moved to Port Lavaca when she was very young.
She graduated from Calhoun high school in 1945. She married the love of her life, Ellis Bradford (Dugan) Goodrich on September 12th, 1947. They lived in New Orleans and Hammond, Louisiana the first ten months of marriage and moved back to Port Lavaca where they lived the remainder of their lives. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in 1997 with a host of relatives and friends. They were married 61 years until his death on December 20th 2008.
She was a homemaker, worked for General Telephone Co. as a cashier for a number of years. She co-owned Catheles Florist with her sister in-law, Thelma Spencer Dierlem. She was a faithful member of Port Lavaca Christian Center.
She is survived by her son Michael Brad Smalley, Grandsons Teagen Bowen, Nathan Weir and Slade Weir, her brother Freeman Smalley, her sister-in law Laura Ann Smalley, her brother in-law Tony Dibello and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mamie and Freeman Smalley, her husband, Dugan Goodrich, her sisters Edith and Emerald, and her brothers Johnny Smalley and Floyd Smalley.
Pallbearers: Larry Smalley, Dwayne Smalley, Scott Smalley, Freeman Lee Smalley, David Smalley and Larry Brown
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 5-7 pm at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11 am at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, immediately followed by interment at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.
