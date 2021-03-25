Catherine King Ford
VICTORIA — Catherine King Ford came into this world on September 26, 1919, during the Spanish Flu Epidemic and left this world at the age of 101 on March 21, 2021, when COVID 19 Epidemic gripped the world.
She was born to John Edwin King and Katherine Sitterle King, becoming a 4th generation Victorian. Sadly at the age of 3 her dear father died. To support them her mother ran a large rooming and boarding house and small grocery store where Catherine always remembered having her choice of sweet treats on display. They were so blessed to have all the Sitterle Aunts, Uncles and cousins to fill the void left upon her father’s passing. She remained very close to all the family through her 101 years.
At 5, Catherine continued the tradition of attending Nazareth Academy following her Mother and Aunt, who were in the first class of the school. There she would meet her lifelong best friends, Madeline Oliver and Dorothy Grace Halepeska. They created a friendship that lasted over nine decades. Catherine kept in close contact with all her classmates and the Sisters throughout the years. What wonderful stories she would tell of her days at Nazareth.
Upon graduation in 1937 she went to Victoria Jr. College where she earned an associate degree in 1939. While in college she met DuWard Ford and they were married November 12, 1942 - a marriage that lasted 61 wonderful years. They had one daughter, Gail who married Dr. David Hanselka. Their four children are Dr. Leah Hanselka Jacobson and Trey of San Antonio, Daniel David Hanselka of College Station, Jeffrey John Hanselka and Brandi of La Vernia, Dr. Katherine Hanselka Rosenbusch and Corey of Falls Church, Virginia. There are nine great-grandchildren: Andrew, Emily and Katherine Jacobson; Bradin, Barrett and Cecily Hanselka; and Hannah, Ava and Elle Rosenbusch. Catherine and DuWard were always there loving and supporting all three generations; attending numerous baptisms, dance recitals, soccer games, graduations, weddings and other events. Wherever they were in the world they were thinking of them and shopping for all. Their family was their greatest joy.
From college on Catherine was always in club work and organizations where she held various offices including president. She was a charter and life member of Currer Bell Study Club, Nazareth Academy P.T.A., Nazareth Academy Festival Chair, St. Mary’s Altar Society, and Bon Aire Garden Club. She was on the development board of the capital campaign to build the mother house.
Entertaining was extremely important to Catherine for she and DuWard so loved to share the company with their many friends. From numerous bridge clubs, supper clubs, travel groups and Club 20 she always had a social function to attend. She loved planning, cooking and hosting events throughout her lifetime.
Catherine and DuWard traveled the world from North Pole to the Antarctic Ocean off New Zealand, from Europe to Tahiti and seeing all 50 states. They made lasting friendships along the way.
Catherine serviced as a role model for those who came down with cancer for she was a 2 time survivor. She never would let it get her down. For this we would like to thank her doctor of over 50 years, Dr. Larry Riedel, for all his wonderful care. He kept this “Energizer Bunny” going.
Catherine and the family would like to thank Susie Sonntag for being Daddy and Mother’s executive assistant for over 50 years. Mary Lou Urrea for keeping Mother beautiful for over 50 years, to Janie de los Santos for being with Mother over a span of 50 years as house keeper, companion and caregiver and Mona Pena who was with Mother for over 20 years. Last but certainly not least, Catherine and Gail want to thank David and the family for always being there for support and care whenever needed.
And so as the circle of life comes to a close Catherine wishes to continue her support of her beloved St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she was the oldest living parishioner and Nazareth Academy where she was the oldest living graduate with memorials going to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church-Nazareth Convent Fund.
Honorary Pallbearers will Dr. Larry Reidel, Dr. David Hanselka, and the grandchildren. Pallbearers will be: Mary Taylor-Sherz Goddaughter and representing Madeline and Ernest Taylor, Jim Hicks, Godson and representing the Arthur Sitterle family, Bob Sitterle representing the Sitterle family, Michael Kohutek representing Dorothy Grace and Lawrence Kohutek, Emil Pela representing Marcella and Cecil Pela, Mark Halepeska representing Nicki Halepeska, Valerie Ford Koy representing the Ford Family, and Susan Sonntag representing former employees of Ford Engineering and Surveying.
Service will be Saturday, March 27, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., rosary at 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. and funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with burial at Catholic Cemetery No. 2.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
