Catherine Marie
Winegeart
GONZALES — Catherine “Katie” Marie Breiten Winegeart went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2021 at the age of 92. She was born November 8, 1928 in Live Oak County to Cornelia Ida Breiten and was later adopted by her stepfather Hugo Burell. Growing up she enjoyed country life on the farm in George West, being raised as an only child surrounded by numerous cousins. She attended school in George West and could still recite the George West High fight song until the day of her death. Her junior year she moved to San Antonio where she attended Brackenridge High School.
Catherine was a member of First Baptist Church of Gonzales for 60+ years and taught Sunday School up until the age of 91. The only thing greater than the love she had for Archie and her family was her love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She never missed an opportunity to share her testimony and she lived her life as a true Proverbs 31 woman. “She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future. When she speaks, her words are wise, and she gives instructions with kindness.” Proverbs 31:25-26 (NRSV)
Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Billie Jo Bundrant (James) of Killeen, Claudia Ann Morris (Perry) of Cuero, Sarah Jane Rush (Tracy) of Victoria and the granddaughter she and Archie raised as their own Felicia Kay Cantu (Steve) of Gonzales; sons, Ronny Glenn Raburn (June) of Albuquerque, NM, Archie Perry Winegeart Jr. (Kathy) of Gonzales. To carry on her legacy are 17 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren with another one on the way.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7pm Friday evening May 7, 2021 in Seydler-Hill Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2pm Saturday, May 8 at First Baptist Church of Gonzales with Pastors Hollas Hoffman, and Steve Faulkner officiating. Interment will follow in I.O.O.F Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Gonzales or the Gonzales County Senior Citizens Association Meal Program. Friends may leave their condolences by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- The Biden Address (18)
- 3 file for mayoral July special election (11)
- Letter: Article regarding meeting in Goliad should have been more fact based (3)
- Syndicated column: Claim the right to dust off your gun (10)
- Residents express concern over proposed hazardous waste facility in Victoria (2)
- Voters reject VISD's $156.8 million bond proposal (2)
- A Different Perspective: He needs me (2)
- 'Unintended Consequences': reconstruction of Crestwood Drive leaves some Victoria residents concerned (2)
- Activist Diane Wilson begins hunger strike to stop dredging project, oil exportation (3)
- Playoff softball pairings (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.