CATHERINE CATHY MYERS VICTORIA - Catherine "Cathy" Myers went to be with the Lord on January 27, 2019 at the age of 57. She was born December 25, 1961 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Herbert and Edith Hilbig. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother John Hilbig and brother-in-law Mike Pickard. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, David Myers; children Ben (Amanda) Hilbig, Joseph Myers, Amanda Myers, Tracy (Billy) Bess, Matthew (Barbara) Myers, and Randy Myers; brothers Herbert (Georgianne) Hilbig, Joe (Carol) Hilbig and Charlie (Joan) Hilbig; sisters Helen Pickard and Eddie (Kevin) Zaiontz; and grandchildren Madelyn Hilbig, Connor Hilbig, Kinsley Ruddick, Delainey Myers, Aurora Myers, Christopher Myers, Carson Hudgeons, Kayla Myers, and Mason Myers. Cathy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them play sports. She also enjoyed playing Bunko. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Society and was an Eucharistic Minister. Cathy worked for Marek, Griffin and Knaupp for almost 25 years. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 31, 2019 from 12:00 - 1:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 1:00 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will follow at 1:30 pm with Father Gabriel Bentil officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joseph Myers, Matt Myers, Zachary Zaiontz, Kevin Zaiontz, Justin Schultz and Richard Marek. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net

