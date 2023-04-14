CATHY ANN MCCAULEY
VICTORIA — Cathy Ann McCauley,60, passed away on April 11, 2023. She was born on September 16, 1962, to the late John and Nellie Rockenbaugh Jr. in El Campo, Texas. Cathy grew up in Palacios and was a proud graduate of Palacios High School Class of 1981. During high school, she was a Baton Twirler and Drum Major for the Fighting Shark Band and involved in Future Teachers of America, Future Homemakers of America, and an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Palacios.
After graduating from high school, Cathy attended Wharton County Jr. College before completing her Bachelor of Science in Education degree at The University of Houston in 1985. She later obtained her Master’s degree in science from Corpus Christi State University in 1989. Cathy’s love for children led her to spend the next 30 years educating young minds, primarily in Gonzales County.
In 1981, Cathy met Robert McCauley at the El Maton National Hall, and they quickly fell in love. During their younger years, their favorite times together involved country music and dancing. They were married on July 12, 1986. She and Robert welcomed their first daughter, Tiffany, in July of 1990 and completed their family with the birth of their second daughter, Chelsea, in July of 1999. Cathy was a loving and supportive wife and mother, always encouraging her family’s dreams and aspirations. She was their biggest cheerleader and enjoyed helping them succeed. In 2015, she became “Nana” to her first grandson Bryson Absher, and later to Emma and Owen Absher. She held an unbreakable bond with them that was full of love and admiration.
Cathy found joy in the small things in life and was a timid, strong, and fun-loving woman with a contagious smile and laugh. She cherished her family time and enjoyed traveling, whether it was a quick trip to a new restaurant or a ride through the hill country on Robert’s motorcycle, she was always ready to get away for a good time.
Cathy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She had a zest for life and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Her positive outlook and infectious smile could light up any room, and she had a way of making everyone feel loved and welcomed. Her family and friends will carry her memory in their hearts and cherish the time and memories they had with her.
Cathy is preceded in death by her father, John K. Rockenbaugh Jr, mother, Nellie Rockenbaugh, sister, Janet Rockenbaugh, and mother and father-in-law, Rick and Linda Brush. She is survived by her husband, Robert McCauley Jr., daughters Tiffany Absher (Brandon) and Chelsea Perry (Brent), grandchildren Bryson, Emma, and Owen Absher, and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Cathy’s loving and dedicated caretakers, Ovie Curtis, Diana Robinson, Carolyn Hopes, Dora Pena, Rose Morin, and Mary Gutierrez.
Pallbearers for Cathy’s service will be James McCauley, Stephen McCauley, Shawn Wehmeyer, Johnny Mikolas, Gregory Blank, Tim Miller, Garrett Wehmeyer, Foreman McCauley, Walker McCauley, Justin Wehmeyer, Ethan Mikolas, and Trenton Blank.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 pm – 7:30pm, Monday, April 17,2023 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel in Victoria. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with Pastor Phillip Higginbotham officiating. Burial to follow at Palacios Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion. The mailing address is 1005 Mallette Drive, Victoria, Texas 77904.
