Cayetana L. Castillo
VICTORIA — Cayetana L. Castillo, age 88 passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born October 2, 1931 in Mission Valley to the late Francisco Longoria and San Juana Flores Longoria.
She is survived by Daughters, Mary L. Castillo of Victoria, Esperanza C. Sanson (Woodrow) of El Paso, Erminia C. Barrientes (Luciano) and Cayetana C. Johnson, both of Victoria, Rosey Castillo Burleson (Don) of Florida, and Pearal Alviar of Houston; Sons, Guadalupe Alvarez (Mary), Ernesto Castillo (Gloria) and Ismael Castillo (Esther), all of Victoria; Sisters, Cecilia L. Chacon, Angelita L. Naranjo, Pilar L. Zamora and Mary Jane L. Morales, all of Victoria. She is also survived by 36 Grandchildren, 63 Great-Grandchildren and 26 Great-Great Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her Parents; Husband, Esmeregildo G. Castillo; Son, Esmeregildo L. Castillo Jr; Sisters, Magdalena L. Tamez and Mary L. Mijares; Brothers, Francisco Longoria and Manuel Longoria.
Visitation to begin Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 4pm - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Monday, October 5, 2020 at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Walley Alvarez, Ernie Castillo, Bobby Castillo, Lorenzo Johnson III, Brandon Morris and Adam Morris.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

