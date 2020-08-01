Cayetano Magana, age 43 of Port Lavaca passed away July 25, 2020. He was born May 19, 1977 in Canton Ceibita, El Salvador to Tito Magana of El Salvador and Clelia Rosales Magana of El Salvador.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Hurtado Magana of Port Lavaca; Daughters, Esperanza Magana and Jazmin Magana of Port Lavaca; Sons, Miguel Magana and Jayden Magana of Port Lavaca; Sisters, Mayra Magana of Boston, Kelly Magana, Gloria Magana, and Marta Irma Magana all of El Salvador, Anahi Magana and Abigail Magana of Colorado; Brothers, Dimas Magana of Robstown, Daniel Magana and Roberto Magana of Boston, Francisco Magana of New York, Tito Magana and Kevin Magana of El Salvador, Alvaro Magana and Alexi Magana of Colorado. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and
many, many friends.
Visitation will begin Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 5pm-9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will resume Monday, August 3, 2020 at 9am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Father Tommy Chen to officiate.
Pallbearers will be Jose Nery Ramos, Selvin Nolasco, Osvaldo Martinez, Jose Alfonso Rodas, Amilcar Avalos and Jose Morales.
Social distancing and masks are encouraged
Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
