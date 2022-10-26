Cecil Chilton Parker
VICTORIA — Cecil Chilton Parker passed away gently on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 after a long illness at the age of 81. Cecil, a proud native son of Victoria, was born October 14, 1941 to the late Alice Davis Parker and Chalice Chilton Parker. Cecil attended Victoria High School and Victoria College, where he excelled academically and in sports. Cecil joined the United States Army during the Vietnam era and was a court reporter. He was honorably discharged and returned to college and graduated from the University of Texas in 1968. Cecil married Karen Allin in December 1968 and they began building Cecil’s career together. Cecil lived and shared his faith openly to all that met him. He loved and was loved and will be missed by many.
Cecil is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karen Allin Parker of Victoria, Texas; and his son, Colby Chilton Parker of Clear Lake City, Texas.
Cecil was preceded in death by his father Chalice Chilton Parker; his mother, Alice Davis Parker; and his beloved sister, Nola Adams Jackson.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 28, 2022 from 4-6PM at Colonial Funeral Home. A private graveside will be held the following day.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cecil’s memory may be made to Victoria Symphony, 405 E Loma Vista Ave., Victoria, Texas 77901 or to a charity of your choice.
Thoughts and memories be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
“From humble beginnings a mighty oak has fallen.”
