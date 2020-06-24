CECIL ALLEN DAY VICTORIA - Cecil Allen Day was born in Edgar, Texas in DeWitt County on January 17th, 1933. His early years were spent there on his parent's farm (John Alfred and Sallie May Gatlin Day). Some of his fondest memories were of the old home place and despite the difficulties of the Great Depression he enjoyed living close to the land. Sunday after church picnics at the old Baptist church, meals at his grandparent's place, swimming at the local water hole and listening to the train rumble by were all special memories for him. In his heart he loved the land and the people there that belonged to it. When he was seven the family moved to Corpus Christi where he eventually married Louise Emma Dillman on December 17, 1950. Their union was blessed with four children-Ralph Ernest, Sallie Johanna, Will and Francys Elaine. In 1988 he traveled to the Philippines to marry Lucy Saturnino on May 4. He always referred to her as the angel in his life. They were married for 32 years until his passing. Despite his humble beginnings, he became both a lab and X-ray technician. He settled in Victoria in 1961 and worked for Drs. Obert, Jones and Hicks. All who knew him professionally expressed admiration and appreciation for his work. He spoke 3 languages fluently, built a home for his parents, was well versed in classical music, played the harmonica, guitar, piano, accordion, banjo and violin and learned to be a locksmith as well as a ham radio operator. He loved to sing the old Jimmie Rogers and Ernest Tubb songs and possessed an incredible ear for pitch and harmonies. Furthermore, he could speak authoritatively about Texas and American history. Later in life he had several acres where he was able to have goats and a cow, farm, plant fruit trees and drive his 1938 Farmall tractor. Like his childhood, these were some of the happiest days of his life. He is survived by his wife, Lucy, and children Dr. Ralph Day, Sallie Day Smith, Will Day and Dr. Francys Day, 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by father John Washington Day, mother Sallie May Day, and brothers John Jr. Day and Walter Delano Day. He will be greatly missed. We want to thank Hospice of South Texas and Victoria EMS for all their care at the end of his life. Funeral services are Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church with Pastor La Andriamihaja officiating. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Mausoleum. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
