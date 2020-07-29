CECILIA RODRIGUEZ GONZALEZ POINT COMFORT - Cecilia Rodriguez Gonzalez, 87, of Point Comfort, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Port Lavaca, Texas. She was born on April 30, 1933, in Bluntzer, Texas, to the late Alcario and Ignacia Abrego Rodriguez. Cecilia is preceded in death by her husband, Adalberto Gonzalez; parents; Daughter, Cecilia Howard; Daughter-in-law, Yolanda Gonzalez; Son, Ruben Gonzalez; Sisters, Rosa Gonzales, Amelia Rivera, Santos Rodriguez, and Chana Ortega; Brothers, Apolonio Rodriguez and Jose Rodriguez, and Sister-in-law; Goya Rodriguez. She is survived by her Daughters; Hidolena Gutierrez (Jose), Lucy Leal (Pablo), Graciela Olascuaga (Harvey), and Corinna Hernandez (George), Sons; Rene Gonzalez (Rosie), and Robert Gonzalez; Sister, Maria Cruz Rodriguez (Vicente Jimenez); Brothers, Alcario Rodriguez, Jr. (Elva), Lupe Rodriguez (Maria), and Sister-in-law, Maria Pilar Rodriguez, 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren, all of whom will cherish her memory. Cecilia was a loving mother and homemaker, she enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. For many years leading up to her passing, she loved to watch cooking channels during her spare time, along with her favorite show Caso Cerrado. Family Gatherings is where she was most at peace, creating memories with her kids and their families. She was beloved by not only her family, but by so many who she came in contact with. Her endless caring nature and personality was one of a kind and so deeply cherished. Visitation 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, July 31st at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Rosary 12:30 pm, Saturday, August 1st at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Port Lavaca . Funeral services 1:30 pm, Saturday, August 1st at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, with Father James Dvorak of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Port Lavaca Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason Hernandez, Oscar Del Bosque, Thalyn Del Bosque, John Leal, Beto Olascuaga, Aden Thedford, Dave Thedford, and Katie Thedford. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
