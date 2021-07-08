Celedina Mary Lucio
VICTORIA — Celedina Mary Lucio 76, passed away Thursday July 1, 2021. She was born in Cuero to the late Francisio and Catilda Vasquez. Celedina is survived by her Children, Rachel Ramos, Anthony Lucio, Linda Diaz, MaryAnn Leos, Valerie Draper, along with 6 Sisters and 3 Brothers. She also leaves behind 16 Grandchildren, 37 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Celedina is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Pedro R. Lucio, Daughter Nancy Lucio, 2 Sisters and 3 Brothers. The Grand-Daughters will be the Pallbearers. Visitation will be held July 10, 2021 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home starting at 10am to 1pm interment will follow to Tivoli Cemetery.

