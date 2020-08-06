Celedonia Cavazos, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Sage Crest in San Angelo, Texas. She was born in Yorktown, Texas on April 24, 1935 to Luciano and Trinidad Cavazos.
Celedonia is survived by her children, Gloria Balderas of San Angelo, Texas, Lupe Ledesma of Lubbock, Texas, Betty Conde of Lamesa, Texas and Selso Artiaga, Jr of St. Augustine, Florida. She has fifteen grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Jesus Cavazos, Luciano Cavazos, Jr., Anita Hernandez, Odelia Avalos and Hisidra Hilburn. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Luciano and Trinidad Cavazos and siblings Esavel Cavazos and Candy Cardona.
A grave site service will be at San Luis Cemetery in Yorktown, TX on August 8, 2020 at 10am.
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home 361-564-2900
