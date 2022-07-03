Celestine v. Menchaca
PORT LAVACA — The Honorable Celestine “Sally” V. Menchaca passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. He was born on April 6, 1936 in Hallettsville, Texas to the late Trinidad and Conception D. Menchaca.
He was an exceptional man from the beginning. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, where he played varsity basketball. He was offered a college scholarship to Notre Dame to play college level basketball, however, he declined the scholarship in order to marry his loving and devoted wife, Edwarda H. Menchaca. These two shared a loving marriage of 66 years, which blessed them along the way with children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He was a licensed Texas Peace Officer for over 28 years, serving both the Calhoun County Sherriff’s Department and the Port Lavaca Police Department. After he retired from law enforcement, he still served his community by serving as Calhoun County Justice of the Peace of Precinct #1. He served as Justice of the Peace from 1998 to 2006. He was also a proud business owner of Menchaca Security Services for over 47 years.
He is survived by his children, Trina (Lauren) Phillips of Willis, Celestine “Bebo” (Debbie) Menchaca of Victoria, Lyn Menchaca Robles of Port Lavaca, Kathy (David) Escalante of Victoria, Alfonso (Brittany) Menchaca of Round Rock, Dorothy (William) Vela of La Marque, David Menchaca of Port Lavaca, Mildred Menchaca of Port Lavaca, and Martha J. Flores of Port Lavaca; siblings, Rose (Joe) Delgado of Port Lavaca, Ernest Menchaca of San Antonio, Daniel (Mary) Menchaca of Liberty Hill, and Eugene (Lily) Menchaca of Port Lavaca.
He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; siblings, Anastasio Menchaca, Natividad Menchaca, Theresa Gonzales, Sedra Gutierrez, and Mary Sanchez
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca with the Rosary to be recited at 9:15 a.m. The Funeral Mass will celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at the Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Alfonso Menchaca, Dominic Robles, Jeremy Menchaca, Eric Menchaca, Dennis Michael Robles, Favian Menchaca, Marcus Menchaca, and Steven Menchaca.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bryce Menchaca.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked, those that want to donate something, please consider making a donation to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association in honor of Mr. Menchaca.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Port Lavaca. 361-552-2300.
