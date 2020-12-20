Celia Batts Maxwell
VICTORIA — Celia Batts Maxwell of Victoria, TX passed away December 15, 2020 after a long illness. She was born January 24, 1945 in Houston, TX.
She was preceded in death by her father Clarence L. Batts, mother Lois M. Batts, her son Johnnie D. Reed, father-in-law Edward B. Maxwell, mother-in-law Addie L. Maxwell.
She is survived by her husband Bryan W. Maxwell, daughter Debra D. Reed, son Clayton W. Maxwell, grandsons Tanner L. Maxwell, Johnnie Gage Reed, and Zane Barrios; granddaughter Mazie H. Reed, brother Clarence (Butch) Batts of Ohio, and sister Suzan Johnson of Dallas; she is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 N, Victoria, TX. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
