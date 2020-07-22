CELIA FLORES PORT LAVACA - Celia Flores, age 72, of Port Lavaca, Texas passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born August 2, 1947 in Leon Guanajuato, Mexico to the late Francisco Hernandez and Sofia Porras Hernandez. She is survived by her husband, Alberto Flores; Daughter, Martha Flores of Port Lavaca; Sons, Juan Antonio Flores (Amalia), Mario Flores and Albert Flores all of Port Lavaca; Sister, Ricarda Barcenas of Leon Guanajuato, Mexico. She is also survived by 4 Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her Parents; Son, Juan Ramon Flores; Brothers, Fidel Hernandez, Guilio Hernandez, Lorenzo Hernandez and Santos Hernandez. Visitation will begin Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 10:30am to 11:45am at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will resume at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church at 12 noon with a Rosary to be recited at 12:15pm and Funeral Mass to begin at 1:00pm with Father James Dvorak to officiate. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300
