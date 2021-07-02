Cenaida A. Lopez
RICHMOND, FORMERLY OF PORT LAVACA — Cenaida “Cindy” Aleman Lopez passed peacefully at home with family Sunday Jan 27, 2021 after a brief illness. She was born November 16, 1940 In Goliad, Texas.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 10:00 am at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin Street, Port Lavaca.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved all of her kids and grandchildren whom she talked about all of the time. To know her was to love her and boy she was loved. She was a hard worker who took care of her family always lending a hand when needed and making sure everyone was taken care of. She loved to cook, read, enjoyed all family gatherings, she loved to laugh and make other people laugh.
She is preceded in death by her parents Refugio Aleman Sr., Josephine M. Aleman, brothers Refugio Aleman Jr., Tommy Aleman, sister Manuela Hernandez, daughter Alice Flores.
She leaves behind Son Joe Larry Flores & wife Nancy, son Lawrence Lee Lopez, daughters Barbara Lynn Lopez, Crystal Lopez Melchor; 9 grandchildren,18 great grandchildren,and 3 great great grandchildren. She will be greatly miss by all who knew and loved her.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Can't argue with a brick wall (9)
- Letter: Disappointed in Congressman Cloud (7)
- UPDATED: Victoria woman charged with committing fraud during 2018 Bloomington election (6)
- 2 DeWitt deputies crash into each other during pursuit; Victoria deputies respond to 3 separate bailouts (5)
- Letter: Bribing people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 (4)
- Crossroads landowners affected financially, mentally by increased immigration pursuits (3)
- Letter: Effective COVID-19 vaccines are available and free of charge (3)
- Supreme Court ruling a 'major victory for all Americans' (2)
- More complaints about Resurrection Catholic Cemetery surface (2)
- ERCOT shouldn’t be exempt from laws of open government (2)
- 'It comes down to funding': May's flash floods caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages for Victoria County (2)
- Letter: Juneteenth has always been a great day (1)
- Have you ever worked at a fireworks stand? (1)
- Luis Ortiz Barrios, Sr. (1)
- Sunday dances at Sweet Home Hall draw loyal crowd (w/video) (1)
- Appeal hearing will decide fate of 138 cattle seized in Goliad County (1)
- Letter: Detrimental socialist political schemes (1)
- Bauknight raises most funds in Victoria mayor race (1)
- Do you donate to political campaigns? (1)
- 24 new COVID-19 cases, 24 recoveries in 9-county area (1)
- Alice Childress (1)
- Victoria Police Department policies earn gold-standard recognition (1)
- Una Cooke (1)
- Victoria man arrested on additional charges in woman's death (1)
Online Poll
Do you donate to political campaigns?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.