CESARIA P. GARCIA VICTORIA - Cesaria P. Garcia, age 87, of Victoria, passed away on December 25, 2019. She was born on July 16, 1932 in Riverdale, Texas to the late Pablo Pacheco and Eva Garcia Pacheco. She is survived by her Daughter; Eva Garcia (Alex) of San Antonio, Sister; Helen Flores, Dora Cabrieles both of Victoria, 3 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her Husband; Gilberto Garcia, Son; Gilbert Garcia and Sister; Carlota Ordones. Visitation will begin on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am with Father Eliecer Patino to officiate at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Victoria. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Marcus Garcia, Aljandro Garcia, Adam Garcia, Rudy Cabrieles Jr., Paul Flores and Jerry Flores. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas 361-575-3212.
