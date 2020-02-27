CHAR'RE NICOLE CARTER CUERO - Char'Re Nicole Carter, 30, died Sunday, February 23, 2020. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m., Cuero, TX with Rev. D.A. Belvin Sr., Eulogist and Rev. Kelvin Washington, Officiant. www.gracefuneralhome.net.
