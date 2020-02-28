CHAR'RE NICOLE CARTER CUERO - Char'Re Nicole Carter entered into rest on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age 30. She was born November 16, 1989 in Victoria, TX to the late Brian T. Mack and Sylvia Diane Carter-Davis. She is survived by her mother Sylvia Diane Carter-Davis and step-father Anthony Davis; her brothers Anthony and Issac Davis, Anthony Carter, Cameron Carter, Justin Mathis, Lamar Williams, Rihanna Mack, Kennan Mack, Keyanta Mack, Brian Mack Jr. and Glen Palmer; her sisters J'Lisa Carter; Ashli Williams, Keyaira Boyd, Jazariah Mack, Brinia Mack and Faith Mack; her grandmother Deborah Sue Carter- Williams; she is also survived by her aunts and uncles Relaine and Mark Pitts, and Stacy and Espinola Davis; great aunt and uncle Janice and Kenneth Johnson; niece and nephew Malaysia Carter and Caiden Carter; cousin Trevian A. Pitts, special cousin Lacey Wade; and grandparents Willie Gene and Delores Jackson of Houston, TX. Char'Re is preceded in death by her father Brian T. Mack, grandfather Cleveland G. Williams, great grandmother Mattie Bell Carter, uncles Larry and Henry (Bubba) Carter, and aunt Linda Hamilton-Daily. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 400 Grant St, Cuero, TX beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. D.A. Belvin Sr., Eulogist and Rev. Kelvin Washington, Officiant. To share a fond memory or leave comforting words please go to www.gracefuneralhome.net
