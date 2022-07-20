Charlcie Eleanor Adkins
VICTORIA — Charlcie Eleanor “Whiz” (Ingram) Adkins was born 16 June 1947 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Ralph and Cecil Ingram.
She married Robert Adkins in February 1985 and took on the additional responsibility of his family. Known by her family and friends as “Whiz” or mom and granny, she was a loving individual who cared for her aging in-laws for many years while spending quality time with her family, especially the grandchildren.
An avid bowler, she actively participated in local leagues and the nationals in Reno, Nevada a number of years. This fit well with her love of playing the slot machines, where she held her own most of the time.
She is preceded in death by her parents, stepson Paul Adkins and his wife Angela, brothers Ralph Ingram Jr. and Billy Ingram and sister Evelyn Steele.
Survivors include her husband Robert, daughter Tami Ingram, stepson Harlan Adkins, sisters Rhonda and Jane Ingram, brothers Roger, Jack and Richard Ingram, grandchildren Kaitlyn Ingram, Cassie Adkins, Mia Adkins, Julia Hysell, George Adkins and great grandchildren Bryce and Crysta.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, 21 July 2022, 6-8 PM, at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria with funeral services on Friday, 22 July 2022, 1 PM, at Grace Funeral Home, followed by burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to join for a dinner from 3:00-7:00 pm at Power Avenue Warehouse, 402 E. Power Avenue, Victoria. Honoring her as pallbearers will be Harlan Adkins, George Adkins, Chris Caskey, Stephen Brumfield, Joe Delgado and Karl Richmond.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
