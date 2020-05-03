Bay, Charlean

CHARLEAN BAY VICTORIA - A rosary will be recited on Tuesday, May 5 at 12:30 pm followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 1 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com to read the complete obituary.

