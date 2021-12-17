Charleen Kay Hasdorff
VICTORIA — Charleen Kay Hasdorff of Victoria, fell asleep in death November 23, 2021 after a short Illness.
Kay, as she preferred being called, was 70 years of age. She is survived by her husband, W. W. (Bill) Hasdorff, and two sons, James Moore (Rachel) of Rosenberg, Texas, and Timothy Moore (Katie) of Victoria and one grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as a sister, Darleen Dovenspike.
Some will remember her as a pharmacy technician at Albertson’s where she worked for many years. Others will remember her as a Bible teacher. She loved the Bible dearly, and enjoyed sharing it’s message with others since her baptism as one of Jehovah’s Christian Witnesses in 1972.
There will be a memorial talk given Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:30 pm. This will be a virtual meeting on Zoom. The meeting ID is 89389068826 and the password is 511314.

