Charlene Joy Cumba
VICTORIA — Charlene Joy Cumba, age 86, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 3pm at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Burial will be held Monday, May 9, 2022 at 2pm at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, Texas. Serving as pallbearers are Shannan Stockton, Gerard Stockton, Chad Cumba, Craig Cumba, Nicholas Yendrey and Cody Cumba.
Charlene was born August 7, 1935 in Seagraves, Texas to the late Alma Naoma Reid Hefner and James Columbus Hefner, Sr. She graduated from Cross Plains High School. She married James Raymond Cumba on April 20, 1954. She was a secretary for Crockett Junior High for 20 years. She lived in Port Lavaca for 30 years. She was a founding member of Alamo Heights Baptist Church. She retired and moved to Brownwood, Texas. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was loved by everyone she knew.
Charlene is survived by her son, Glenn Cumba (Denise); daughter, Dena Buchhorn (Michael); sister, Jackie Hefner; 5 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 7 step-great-grandchildren.
Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, James Raymond Cumba; father, James Columbus Hefner, Sr.; mother, Alma Naoma Reid Hefner; sisters, Olga Witt, Wanda Defour, Donna Wagner and Wilsie Balkum; brothers, Bob Hefner, Wayne Hefner, Gilbert Hefner, James Hefner, Jr. and Larry Hefner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Harbor Hospice, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Pantry or Saltcreek Baptist Church in Early, Texas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
