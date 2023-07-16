Charlene M. Pennington
VICTORIA — Charlene M. Pennington, 72, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, July 10, 2023. She was born December 14, 1950 in Weimar, TX to the late Ollie Schramek and Herbert Mendel. Charlene graduated as valedictorian from Bloomington High School in 1969. She met a dashing sailor named Don and their romance lasted 51 years. Charlene was retired from Alcoa after 38 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and ACTS. Charlene and Don served as Eucharistic ministers and sang in the choir. They loved to go country/western dancing. She was talented, funny with an infectious laugh, kind, caring, loving and so very giving. She never met a stranger, made friends with everyone and could sell anything. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, crossword puzzles and had a penchant for writing notes on anything and everything.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Don Pennington; son, Wesley and wife, Alice, their children, Turner and Colette of San Antonio; daughter, Jayme Dolan and husband, James of Victoria; sisters, Jeanie Targac Bures and husband, Richard of Victoria and Doris Hunnicutt and husband, Richard of Lockhart. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.
We will all miss her, especially Turner and Colette whose “Lollie” won’t be there to see them grow up.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 16, 2023 from 4-6 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 6 PM.
Funeral Mass will be Monday, July 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. Burial will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Mark Arras, Wayne Johnson, Mike Martin, Gary Mendel, Dennis Schramek and Ashley Talley.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

