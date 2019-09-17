CHARLENE NELSON SEGUIN - Charlene Nelson, 90, of Seguin, passed away on September 11, 2019 at Memory Care of New Braunfels. She was born on October 22, 1928, in Hallettsville, to Hilda (Boethel) and Ludwig Smajstrla. Charlene was a homemaker for many years and was a member of The Garden Club in Seguin and Victoria. She also belonged to The Seguin Delphian Study Club and enjoyed playing Bridge. Charlene had many friends in Hallettsville, Victoria and Seguin and deeply cherished those relationships across her entire lifetime. Charlene is survived by her daughter, Kathy Laney and her husband, Bill; son, Ed Nelson and his wife, Becky; grandchildren, Becky Miller, Sean Nelson and Billy Laney Jr.; great grandchildren, Gabe, Giles and Lucinda. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Edgar Ray Nelson. A memorial service for Charlene is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church 1326 E. Cedar St. Seguin, Tx. 78155. Committal will immediately follow in a private ceremony at the Faith Lutheran Church Columbarium. Please sign Charlene's guestbook and share your memories at www.goetzfuneralhome.com
