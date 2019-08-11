CHARLES ALVIN GREENLEE VICTORIA - Charles Alvin Greenlee, lovingly known as "Charlie", 83 of Victoria, went to his eternal rest, Wednesday, August 7th. Family and friends will gather for a service celebrating Charlie's life and his faith, Monday, August 12th at 10:00 AM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria with Pastor Wade Powell. Charlie was born the only child of the late Troy Alvin and Audra Pauline Fuller Greenlee, March 25, 1936 in Hope, Arkansas. Upon graduating from Henderson State University, Charlie served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Charlie married his love, Barbara Jane Giffin, September 10th, 1961 in Hutchinson, Kansas. He spent the last ten years of his career as a Civil Servant at Fort Riley, Kansas. Charlie and Barbara have lived in the Victoria area since 2002, they have been members of Victoria First United Methodist Church since 2010. He enjoyed camping, fishing but was known most of all for his woodworking. Charlie leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara; his daughter, Diana and her husband, Bruce; two grandchildren, Chris and Megan; one great grandson, Oliver. Memorial donations in Charlie's memory are requested to be sent to Victoria First United Methodist Church. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
