Charles “Chuck” Allen Fowler
VICTORIA — Charles Allen Fowler was born in San Antonio, TX on March 28th, 1941 to Chester Allen and Elsie Helena Fowler and went to his eternal home on November 13 2022 after a lengthy illness. Chuck is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving wife Karen Fowler, son Troy Fowler (Julie), daughters Hollie Brady, Kim Talley, and Kristin Kraatz (Brad). Grandchildren are Libby Fowler, Caleb Fowler, Thomas Fowler, Allie Brady, Sabine Brady, Krystle Swanson (Robert), Erika Kraatz, Elissa Kraatz, and two great-grandchildren, Jeret and Skylar Swanson.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to thank all of his close friends, dedicated physicians, nurses, and associates of Harbor Hospice for the compassionate care they provided Mr. Fowler.
