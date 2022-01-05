Charles Eager Vincent
HORSESHOE BAY — Charlie Vincent, born March 24,1940 to Charles Eager “Slick” Vincent and Hazel Ruth “Beans” Vincent, passed away December 29, 2021, at his home in Horseshoe Bay, Tx.
If you asked him, he lived a full life. He was a son, brother, dad, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was an award-winning sports columnist and a husband three times over. But that’s a skeleton view of who he was. He’d tell you the substance that embodied him - that made him who he was and defined his character - is how others viewed him.
In short, he was a writer, historian, debater, chef, and, overall, a well-rounded, worldly sort of man.
He was also conflicting. In his life, he managed somehow to anger or challenge almost everyone he knew. He challenged them to think and debate. He wanted people to think and believe the same way he did - especially those he loved. That was the same man who had the writing ability to draw in even the non-sports fan. He saw things differently than other writers. He found the story, angle, or human-interest side of brutal sports like football, boxing, or bull fighting, and somehow could pull at your emotions on a very personal level. He was talented and loved what he did. He loved the English language and fancied himself a wordsmith. He was blessed with a long career covering every major sporting event possible.
Charlie also knew his way around the kitchen. It was always a surprise what he may come up with on his menu. Some of the favorites were his cinnamon rolls, hammered down pork cutlets, eggs Benedict, and soups of any kind. Nothing was too extravagant
He was proud of his accomplishments, but it was his family that really made him proud. He managed to help piece together what many would describe as a broken family. In the end, that broken family includes children from multiple marriages, different parents, generations, areas of the country separated by multiple states and yet they all get along and love one another.
To his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren he was the one who popped their toes, making them giggle as he counted each that was successfully popped. He was the shark in the swimming pool and the walkie man who came to tickle you and make you laugh. He was a good listener and he’d challenge you to think about your views.
Charlie’s family consisted of five children, seven stepchildren, 20 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and three amazing wives. Karen, his wife of 36 years, was his counterbalance. She has the tenacity and personality to make life an even keel for Charlie. Over the years, through both turbulent storms and smooth sailing, they lived a great life traveling the world, loving one another, and bringing a bond to what could have been a fractured family.
In the end, he was Charles Eager Vincent, Jr. He always said he lived a full life and was more fortunate than most to have seen and done all the things he was able to see and do. Not long before his passing, Charlie quipped, “I’ve traveled the world, had the career of a lifetime, witnessed my children grow up. I’ve watched my grandchildren grow up, and now I’m watching my great grandchildren grow. What am I supposed to do? Live to see my great great grandchildren born too?”
Maybe not. But it sure would’ve been nice.
Memorial Services:
January 6, 2022, 1:00PM
Quail Point Lodge
107 Twilight Lane
Horseshoe Bay Tx 78657
In Lieu of flowers:
Memorial Contributions to:
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation
@IPFfoundation.org
Or
Open Door Recovery
1107 Hwy 1431 Box 251
Marble falls, Tx 79654
