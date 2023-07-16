Charles Edward Roberts, Sr.
Charles Edward
Roberts, Sr.
SAN ANTONIO — Charles Edward Roberts, Sr., age 91, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2023 in Helotes, TX. He was born on October 1, 1931 in San Antonio, TX to Benjamin F. Roberts, Sr. and Bertha Roberts. He was one of eight children.
Charles spent his early years in San Antonio, TX and attended Harlandale High School. Directly after high school, Charles served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1954 stationed aboard the U.S.S. Bennington during the Korean conflict.
Charles married Lillian (Lil) Skrobarczyk, of Poth, TX, on December 30, 1957 and they were together for 63 years.
They were blessed with 4 children; Cynthia Leahey, Lisa Thomson, Charles Roberts, Jr. and Brian Roberts.
Charles graduated from The University of Texas in 1962 with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He spent most of career working as Director of the Engines, Fuels and Lubricants Division at Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, TX retiring in 1983. In retirement, Charles and Lil lived in Corpus Christi, TX and eventually settled on a ranch in Cuero, TX.
As a serial entrepreneur, Charles started several businesses related to marine parts and repair, as well as raising ostriches, emus, and cattle.
Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lillian, parents, Benjamin and Bertha Roberts, brothers; Benjamin Jr., Bill and Dennis Roberts, sister Mary McAnulty and granddaughter Brittany Roberts.
Charles is survived by daughter Cynthia and her husband Bob Leahey of Kingsland, TX; daughter Lisa and her husband Mark Thomson of Ingram, TX; son Charles Jr., and his wife Laura Roberts of Helotes, TX; son Brian Roberts of Cuero, TX; brothers Ross and Kent Roberts, sister Linda Simpson; grandchildren Erin Pohl, Ryan and Fallyn Leahey, Nate Thomson and Chris Glen, Trey and Clay Roberts, Brett Patterson and Wesley Roberts and their families; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private burial service will be held in Poth, TX.
The family would like to extend many thanks to the staff of Honey’s House of Helotes for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Honey’s House of Helotes.

