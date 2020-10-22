Charles Eugene Yusko
MCDONOUGH, GA — Charles Eugene “Chuck” Yusko, 85, of McDonough, Georgia, formerly of Bloomington, passed away October 15, 2020. He was born on February 5, 1935, in Ruthford, Pennsylvania to the late George and Ethel Yusko. He served as a firefighter in the United States Air Force and was a retired machinist, having worked many years for Blank Instrument in Victoria.
Charles is survived by his children, Bradley Duane Yusko (Linda), Deborah Kay Matula, Jody Lynn Yusko and Charles Edward Yusko; grandchildren, Bradley D. Yusko, Jr. (Jeanette), John Yusko (Sydney), Cassie Yusko Cruces (Alfred), Mary Matula, Julie Matula, David Matula, Jr. and Brandon Yusko (Allison) and great-grandchildren, Conner, Levi, Carson, Zachariah, Bella, Theo and Lariena. He is also survived by stepdaughters, Darla Sorrells (Clayton), Terri Young (Charles), Sharon Brickey (David), stepsons Harold Kelley (Denise) and James Kelley (Kim), along with numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren and by his brothers, Glenn Yusko and Wayne Yusko (Audrey), along with numerous nieces and nephews and many close friends.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Joyce Yusko, brother and sister-in-law, George and Dorothy Yusko and sister-in-law, Eleanor Yusko.
Following Charles’ wishes, he was cremated. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at Crescent Valley Baptist Church. Memorials in his honor may be made to the church (Crescent Valley Baptist Church 6679 State Hwy 185 Victoria, Tx. 77905.)
