CHARLES TODD FARISS VICTORIA - Charles Todd Fariss (Todd) of Victoria and formerly of Austin died peacefully on August 28th. Todd was born in Austin, Texas on December 14, 1963. He attended Lucy Read and Gullett Elementary, Burnet Jr High, Anderson and Westlake High Schools, forming lasting friendships along the way. Todd was avid sports fan and participated in baseball and football as a young boy and through high school. After moving to Victoria, he enjoyed the high school and college baseball games at Riverside Park as well as saltwater fishing and golf. He called his father daily to discuss sports, golf, and anything and everything. Todd was preceded in death by his recently departed father Charlie Fariss, grandparents Charles and Olive Fariss, Charlotte Gaarde and Fred Gaarde. He is survived by his mother, Georgia Fariss of Victoria; brother Toby Fariss and family of Austin; daughter Candace Grounds of Corsicana; wife Teri Fariss of Wisconsin; and step children Rebecca Owsley and TJ Kopp. He is also survived by four very special aunts and their families. He was proud to be part of a large family and had many fond memories of being with his cousins and later their children. Todd wished to be cremated and requested no service. A family gathering will be held at a later date in remembrance of Todd and Charlie.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria County's inaction raises red flags (4)
- Authorities seize 250 pounds of unknown illegal substance on US 59 (3)
- You can help newspaper analyze Harvey recovery spending (3)
- First day of school: Sleepy Head (2)
- Sudden branch drop syndrome is a mystery (1)
- And it's only Monday (3)
- Melvins employees to retire in September after 43 years (1)
- Family says police raid causes costly damage to home (2)
- Police detective aims to be first female Victoria County sheriff (1)
- Reader sends condolences to Horst family (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 9
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.