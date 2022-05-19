Charles Gohmert
VICTORIA — Charles Wayne Gohmert, reached the finish line of a remarkable race of a life well lived and was called home, to our Lord, on Friday, May 13, 2022. We give honor and glory to God for the life of a man we adored as a husband, father and grandfather.
Charles was born on September 15, 1946 in Cuero, TX to Newton and Verna Lee Gohmert. Charles was a proud Veteran and honorably served his country in the United States Navy, including multiples tours to Vietnam. After serving 38 years as a Millwright, Charles retired from Alcoa, where he developed many life-long friendships.
Charles met his “Sue”, on a blind date, at a Conway Twitty concert. After quickly falling in love, Charles and Susie Gohmert married on February 26, 1971 and loved each other deeply for 52 years. Together, they raised three children, Amy, Randall and Traci.
An avid outdoorsman, Charles had a deep passion for his bird dogs, loved to hunt and fish, enjoy his neighborly Friday Night gatherings at Bruce’s and on most Saturdays, you could find him “checking cows” with his best friends, enjoying a cold one. He was a member of the Lindenau Hall and Rifle Club, the Victoria Bird Dog Club, and the CDCWMA.
Charles woke every morning with coffee and crossword puzzles and loved starting his day with telling his sweet Amy good morning. Charles was known for his quick wit, his infectious laughter, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Charles was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Augusta Rabke Gohmert; Joe and Selma Boehm Till; and his parents, Newton and Verna Lee Gohmert.
Charles will be dearly missed by his wife, Susie; his daughter, Amy; his son, Randall (grandchildren: Caitlyn, Clayton, Spencer (great-granddaughter: Alina), Cayden, and Ceygan); and by his daughter, Traci (husband Richard; grandchildren: Emrey and Dax).
Charles is also survived by his siblings Joan Flowers (Dale), Don Gohmert (Jo), Mike Gohmert (Dell), Ricky Gohmert (Lindy) and Janis Pakebusch (Dennis). Along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Funeral Home, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, Funeral and Military Honors immediately following.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
