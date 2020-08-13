Taps sounded for Charles H. Hood, M.D., US ARMY MEDICAL CORPS, (RET.) on 1 August 2020. COL Hood was born in Bedford, KY on 21 February 1934 in the middle of a blizzard, and was a breech birth. This retrograde debut into frigid air was the cause, according to Dr. Hood, of his failure to straighten out. His only unique accomplishment was having been the blue-ribbon baby of the 1934 Shelby County Kentucky Fair. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. C. W. Hood (Charles Wesley Hood and Eunice Karsner Hood), by his eldest son Charles A. Hood, and by his beloved wife of 56 years, Minnie Christine Forsythe Hood. He is survived by his beloved second wife, Rebecca Slattery Hood, and her loving family, and by his beloved children-sons Keith, Billy (Ginger), and Jim (Liz) Hood, and daughter Carrie Hood Sanchez; also by grandsons Jared (Ashley), Joshua (Courtney) Hood, Charles Wesley Sanchez, granddaughters Maureen and Summer Torrez, and great-grandchildren Logan and Charli-Jean Hood. Dr. Hood was a graduate of Louisville Male High School, Western KY University, and the U. of Louisville School of Medicine. His career was divided between military service and private practice, most of the latter being performed in Edna, Texas. He was proud of being a soldier and of his participation in Trauma care, as he was for some time the only Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) Instructor Trainer in uniform in any branch of the armed services. He held five hospital commands, practiced nearly around the world, and was the recipient of numerous awards and commendations, including designation as both an ARMY and a NAVY flight surgeon. His passions were his family and the practice of Medicine and Surgery. His hobbies were flying, hunting, fishing and vocal music. In lieu of flowers, COL Hood requested donations be made to people's favorite charities, with his recommendations being the San Antonio Food Bank and American Cancer Society. He often said that his life had been a party and that there should be no mourning his passing. As gatherings are very limited at this time, immediate family will attend his interment with full military honors at the Fort Sam Houston Cemetery. And later, yet to be scheduled, his survivors will host a Life Celebration Party. His ashes will be divided between the family graves in Bedford, KY, and Minnie's grave at FORT SAM HOUSTON. He had a good run; did a lot of things most only dream about and helped a lot of people along the way. In the end, that's about all you can ask for. "Sir, another soldier reports."
