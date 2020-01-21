CHARLES CHARLIE ANTHONY HENNESSEY PALESTINE - Charles "Charlie" Anthony Hennessey, 60, passed away Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 and was born January 9th,1960 to the late Martin and Myrtle Hennessey in Victoria, Texas. Charles had recently moved to Palestine, Texas but had previously resided in Amarillo, the place he had come to call home. During his 20+years there, he was an active member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus(Council 4261). He participated in several parish ministries, served on the Parish Council, was an active Adorer and contributed selflessly of his time. After graduating from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio in 1987, he practiced dentistry for over 32 years. An accomplished marathoner, Charlie ran over 40 including 10 Boston Marathons. Charlie was a strong influence in the Amarillo running community and a proud member of the Lone Star Runners Club.He was a wonderful brother, uncle and friend and will be greatly missed. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Myrtle Hennessey; and sister-in-law, Juanita Hennessey. Charlie is survived by his brothers, Patrick Hennessey, Michael Hennessey (Peggy), John Hennessey (Marlene) and Andrew Hennessey (Theresa); nephew, Jonathan Hennessey; nieces, Olivia Hennessey, Kristina Forman (Nick), Tanya Hennessey, Rachel Hennessey, Tracey Guajardo and Myriah Garcia (Chris); 4 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews; along with other loving family members and friends. Memorial donations in Charlie's memory may be made to the Diocese of Amarillo Seminarian Fund. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 21st from 5:00pm-7:00pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, January 22nd at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Victoria.
